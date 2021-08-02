Bears move into week 2 of camp; look for more progress from Fields

LAKE FOREST, IL (WTVO/WQRF)– The Bears are starting to rev things up at Lake Forest now that they’re into their second week of training camp. That includes getting Justin Fields more up-to-speed.



The coaching staff is far more patient waiting to unlock Justin Fields’ amazing talent than the fan base is. The coaches simply want to see progress from Fields every time he steps onto the field.

“Now when things get real and you start putting the pads on and the tempo picks up and you’re playing now we want to be able to see him execute plays and play fast,” said head coach Matt Nagy before the Bears’ Monday morning practice.

Fields simply wants his teammates to have confidence in him. “It’s really just trying to gain trust from my teammates and coaches. That’s what I try to do now is just get out on the field and make plays and, you know, have that trust.”

Regardless of what the learning curve is for Fields Nagy is encouraged that Andy Dalton is more than ready to lead the offense even if the opener was tomorrow.”

“100 percent. He’s got, he’s got full control of this offense without a doubt.”

One player who has caught Nagy’s eye in the first few days of camp is new tight end Jesse James. He’s a 6-7 target who just might be ready to tap into his potential.

“You guys have seen him make some nice, big catches over the middle, on the sideline. He’s got super long arms, and he’s got friendly hands.”

Second-round draft pick Teven Jenkins still has not taken the practice field yet for the Bears. That’s very disconcerting because the Bears are hoping he’ll be their answer at left tackle. Matt Nagy says only that Jenkins is trending in the right direction.”

“Yea it’s the same today for practice, but is he getting better or is he going the other way? I would say he’s getting better. That’s a good thing.”

The Bears will put on the pads for the first time Tuesday. That will be for their Family Day practice at Soldier Field.