Bears place kicker Eddy Pineiro on IR; will miss at least the first three gamws

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: Eddy Piñeiro #15 of the Chicago Bears misses his second field goal during the first quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – The Bears won’t have the services of their top kicker for at least the first three games of the 2020 season.

On Tuesday, the Bears placed Eddy Pineiro on IR as he deals with a groin injury that’s been limiting him the last few weeks at training camp.



Per the new NFL guidelines with Injured Reserve, Pineiro will be eligible to return to the lineup quicker than in the past. He can be activated by the Bears as early as Week 4.

Now the Bears will turn to Cairo Santos to kick for at least the next three games. He’s currently on the practice squad and will likely be elevated to the active roster in the next 24 hours.