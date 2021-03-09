Bears put ‘franchise tag’ on receiver Robinson

DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 13: Allen Robinson #12 of the Chicago Bears looks on during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 13, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– The first major question mark of the Bears offseason remains to be answered, the quarterback position, but the second one has been answered. The Bears have placed the ‘franchise tag’ on receiver Allen Robinson.

That move will prevent Robinson from becoming a free agent. It also means the Bears have a few more months to try to work out a long-term contract with Robinson. Robinson will be paid $18 million this coming season. His three-year, $42 million deal expired at the end of last season.

Robinson was the Bears most reliable playmaker on offense the past two seasons. Last season he hauled in 102 passes for 1,250 yards. In 2019 he had 98 receptions for 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns