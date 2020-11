LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 02: Ted Ginn Jr. #19 of the Chicago Bears looks on during training camp at Halas Hall on September 02, 2020 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

(WTVO/WQRF) — The Chicago Bears have seen enough of Ted Ginn Jr. They released the veteran receiver on Wednesday.

Ginn Jr. was signed to a one-year contract as a free agent in the offseason to provide more speed and depth at the receiver position and to help on punt and kickoff returns. As it turned out he did little to help either position.

As a receiver was often inactive. He had only three receptions for 40 yards, and he failed miserably as a punt returner.