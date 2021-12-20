Bears’ Robert Quinn and Jakeem Grant selected for Pro Bowl

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 21: Robert Quinn #94 of the Chicago Bears rushes against Alejandro Villanueva #78 of the Baltimore Ravens at Soldier Field on November 21, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Ravens defeated the Bears 16-13. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) [Bears News Release] The NFL announced that Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn and return specialist Jakeem Grant Sr. have been voted to the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Quinn is headed to his third Pro Bowl after being selected twice as a member of the St. Louis Rams during the 2013-14 seasons. Now in his second year in Chicago, Quinn leads the Bears with 14.0 sacks in 2021, which ranks second in the NFC and fourth overall among all pass-rushers. Quinn’s 14.0 sacks match Richard Dent’s 1984 season for the most sacks by a Bears player through the first 14 weeks of an NFL season (sacks became an official stat in 1982). He sits 3.5 sacks away from tying the Bears single-season record (17.5), also set by Dent in 1984.

The Pro Bowl honor also follows a dominant November in which Quinn was named the NFC’s Payer of the Month following a three-game stretch with 5.5 sacks for minus-33 yards to go along with 14 total tackles, five tackles-for-loss, six quarterback hits and one forced fumble.

Grant was standout performer all year on special teams and is headed to his first Pro Bowl after being selected as the NFC’s starting return specialist. Grant remains the only player in the NFL to return a punt for a touchdown this season, returning a punt 97 yards for a Bears touchdown in Week 14 versus Green Bay. It was the longest punt return for a touchdown in Bears history and the longest since Johnny Bailey took a 95-yard punt return for a score on Dec. 29, 1990 against Kansas City. Grant’s return marked the first punt return for a touchdown by any NFL team in 2021 and tied for the 10th-longest punt return in NFL history.

Grant leads all NFC punt returners with a 13.2 return average and ranks second among all returners (Devin Duvernay, 14.4). He has 23 returns on the season for 303 yards. As a kick returner, Grant ranks third among all NFC return specialists with a 24.2 average. He has 533 yards on 22 returns, trailing only Washington’s DeAndre Carter and teammate Khalil Herbert.

Chicago matches their 2021 Pro Bowl roster by sending both a pass rusher and a return specialist. Linebacker Khalil Mack and return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson were the Bears’ 2021 representatives in each respective position.