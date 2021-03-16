Bears settle on Andy Dalton at quarterback, for now

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 03: Andy Dalton #14 of the Dallas Cowboys attempts a pass against the New York Giants during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium on January 03, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Russell Wilson sweepstakes has turned into the Andy Dalton bargain hunt for the Bears with the news Tuesday afternoon that the Bears have a deal with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton.

Adam Schefter of ESPN was the first to report that the Bears have a deal with Dalton. It’s one-year for $10 million dollars with the potential for $3 million more in incentives.

Dalton played in 11 games and started nine for the Cowboys last season after Dak Prescott was lost for the season with an injury. Dalton had signed a one-year, $3 million deal with Dallas before the season. He threw 14 touchdown passes and eight interceptions.



Dalton is familiar with Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor. They were together in Cincinnati when Lazor was the offensive coordinator there.

Before that Dalton played with the Bengals where in four separate seasons he guided the Bengals to the playoffs, but the Bengals went 0-4 in those games. Dalton also made the Pro Bowl three times.

Dalton is expected to compete with Nick Foles for the starting quarterback job barring a trade that ships one of them out of the Windy City. That possibility exits that one of them could be packaged as part of a trade for a younger quarterback currently in the NFL, or to move up in the draft.



Schefter also reported that the Bears made a serious offer to the Seahawks for Wilson, but the Seahawks have decided to hang onto Wilson for now.

The Bears have not officially announced the deal with Dalton. That can’t happen until Wednesday afternoon when the new NFL year begins.