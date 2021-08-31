Chicago Bears announce roster cuts; roster set at 53

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Chicago Bears announced a series of roster moves Tuesday to reach the NFL limit of 53 players. They waived 21 players and released for others. Follow is a list of those roster moves.
The Chicago Bears waived the following players:
DL, Daniel Archibong
WR, Isaiah Coulter
OL, Dieter Eiselen
DB, Thomas Graham Jr.
OL, Arlington Hambright
TE, Scooter Harrington
K, Brian Johnson
WR, Jon’Vea Johnson
LB, Sam Kamara
WR, Chris Lacy
RB, Ryan Nall
WR, Dazz Newsome
RB Artavis Pierce
WR, Riley Ridley
DB, Dionte Ruffin
LB, Charles Snowden
DB, Teez Tabor
LB, James Vaughters
OL, Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
Players released by the Bears:
DB, Artie Burns
DB, Marqui Christian
OL, Adam Redmond
DB, Desmond Trufant
Injured players waived by the Bears:
DL, LaCale London
DB, Tre Roberson
Placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list:
RB, Tarik Cohen