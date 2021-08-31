Chicago Bears announce roster cuts; roster set at 53

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Chicago Bears announced a series of roster moves Tuesday to reach the NFL limit of 53 players. They waived 21 players and released for others. Follow is a list of those roster moves.



The Chicago Bears waived the following players:

DL, Daniel Archibong

WR, Isaiah Coulter

OL, Dieter Eiselen

DB, Thomas Graham Jr.

OL, Arlington Hambright

TE, Scooter Harrington

K, Brian Johnson

WR, Jon’Vea Johnson

LB, Sam Kamara

WR, Chris Lacy

RB, Ryan Nall

WR, Dazz Newsome

RB Artavis Pierce

WR, Riley Ridley

DB, Dionte Ruffin

LB, Charles Snowden

DB, Teez Tabor

LB, James Vaughters

OL, Tyrone Wheatley Jr.



Players released by the Bears:

DB, Artie Burns

DB, Marqui Christian

OL, Adam Redmond

DB, Desmond Trufant

Injured players waived by the Bears:

DL, LaCale London

DB, Tre Roberson



Placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list:

RB, Tarik Cohen