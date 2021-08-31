Chicago Bears announce roster cuts; roster set at 53

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Chicago Bears announced a series of roster moves Tuesday to reach the NFL limit of 53 players. They waived 21 players and released for others. Follow is a list of those roster moves.

The Chicago Bears waived the following players:
DL, Daniel Archibong  
WR, Isaiah Coulter  
OL, Dieter Eiselen  
DB, Thomas Graham Jr.  
OL, Arlington Hambright  
TE, Scooter Harrington  
K, Brian Johnson  
WR, Jon’Vea Johnson  
LB, Sam Kamara  
WR, Chris Lacy  
RB, Ryan Nall  
WR, Dazz Newsome  
RB Artavis Pierce  
WR, Riley Ridley  
DB, Dionte Ruffin  
LB, Charles Snowden  
DB, Teez Tabor  
LB, James Vaughters  
OL, Tyrone Wheatley Jr. 

Players released by the Bears:
DB, Artie Burns  
DB, Marqui Christian 
OL, Adam Redmond  
DB, Desmond Trufant   

Injured players waived by the Bears:
DL, LaCale London  
DB, Tre Roberson 

Placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list:
RB, Tarik Cohen 

