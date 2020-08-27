Chicago Bears call off practice to take a stand for social justice

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Chicago Bears joined the ranks of NBA, MLB and other sports leagues and teams by taking a break from their normal activities Thursday to draw attention to the social justice movement and the recent shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

The Bears decided not to hold their pratice Thursday morning. Following is a statement from players released by the Bears this afternoon.

STATEMENT FROM CHICAGO BEARS PLAYERS

“In the wake of what has taken place in our backyard of Kenosha over the last couple of days, we as a team have a lot on our mind today. We decided to pause our football activities to voice to each other, our coaches and our staff where we stand on the real issues around race and police brutality in our country.”

“We had a productive discussion, but we all agreed that talks and discussions are simply not enough anymore and we need action. We are putting in plans to take action in our communities and together we believe we can make a real difference. We need action not only today, but in the days to come.”