Chicago Bears release veteran cornerback Kyle Fuller

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Kyle Fuller #23 of the Chicago Bears warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 26, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Salary cap issues have forced the Bears to part with one of their top defensive players. They have released two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Kyle Fuller.

By letting go of Fuller the Bears get $11 million in cap relief. Fuller would have been entering the final year of his contract with the Bears. He could have become a free agent at the end of next season. Now he hits the free agent market immediately and he’ll become one of the most sought-after free agents.

Fuller had only one interception last season, but that’s partly because opposing teams avoid throwing in his direction.

Earlier this month the Bears also released another veteran cornerback Buster Skrine, so now the Bears will have to look to some of the young corners on their roster to step up quickly. The Bears might also look for a cheaper cornerback on the free agent market, and they could look for more help in the draft next month.

No matter what the Bears do from here Kyle Fuller will be missed.