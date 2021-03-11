Chicago Bears sign Cairo Santos to contract extension

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 03: Cairo Santos #2 of the Chicago Bears kicks a field goal out of the hold of Pat O’Donnell #16 against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on January 03, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Packers defeated the Bears 35-16. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Chicago Bears and kicker Cairo Santos have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension through the 2023 season.

Santos, a seven-year NFL veteran, set franchise records for consecutive field goals, both overall and in a single-season (27) in 2020, breaking the old record of 26 straight held by Robbie Gould from 2005-06. Santos also set a single-season percentage record, making 93.8 percent of his field goal attempts (30 of 32) while connecting on 36 of 37 PATs (his lone miss was blocked).

Among his 2020 highlights, Santos was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month in recognition of his performance throughout the month of December and during Week 17. He finalized a record-setting 2020 season by connecting on all 12 field goal attempts in Weeks 13-17, including a season-high four makes in the Week 15 win at Minnesota, while going 16 of 17 on PATs. He was one of two NFC kickers to attempt 10+ field goals in the months of December and January without registering a miss.

In Week 6, Santos drilled a career-long 55-yarder just before the half in the win at Carolina. He went 3 for 3 in that game and picked up NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors in the process. The week prior, Santos connected on both field goals in the Week 5 win over the Buccaneers, including the game-winning 38-yarder with 1:13 remaining.

In 83 career games, Santos owns an 83.1 field goal percentage (138 of 166) and has connected on 7 of 7 attempts in the postseason.