Dalton doing everything he can to make the Bears the best team they can be

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–We all know that Andy Dalton is just keeping the Bears starting quarterback job warm until Justin Fields is ready to take it over. Dalton is still preparing like he’ll be the guy taking the field when the Bears open in September.



When you’ve been in the NFL for ten years and played in 144 games as Dalton has, not much fazes you anymore. He says he wasn’t thrown for a loop when the Bears drafted Fields.



“I knew there was a possibility of it, so when it happened it is what it is.” “I already knew that I’m going to do everything I can to be the best player I can for this team and to help us win a lot of football games. That’s been my goal from the very beginning…but my mindset didn’t change just because they drafted Justin.”



Matt Nagy says Dalton will get the number one reps this summer. Fields will get the number two reps.



“Andy has a ton of experience in this game, and I hope we all understand what that means for a vet versus a young guy.”



But even for a veteran quarterback like Dalton it still takes some work fitting in with a new team.



“I think right now it’s just building chemistry with our guys. You know the first time being around everybody. For them hearing my cadence. Making sure they’re communicating well and just kind of getting a feel for how our skill position players are running their routes and everything.”



Nagy says there’s already one thing that stands out about Dalton.



“He is doing a great job of making anticipatory throws, throwing the ball early. If there’s one thing these wide receivers are going to come out of these OTAs from and obviously from training camp too they’re going to see that when that ball is supposed to be there that ball is going to be there.”



There’s something else Nagy has noticed about Dalton.



“He’s got that fire. He’ll get pissed now I’ll tell you. If you do something wrong, he’s going to tell you. I kind of like that.”



“I’m trying to do everything I can to make us the best team that we will become the fall,” said Dalton” That includes sharing his knowledge of the game with Fields.



“Right now for him it’s all new, his first time getting in an NFL offense…I’m just trying help him out as much as I can.”