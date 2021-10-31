David Greenberg brings us Bears’ reaction following their loss to the 49ers

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) This was a game of two halves and this one really got away from the Bears. They were without their head coach and their highest paid defensive player, but it felt like it was one play that really changed the entirety of the outcome, an 84-yard pickup on third-and-19 by Deebo Samuel that led to a 49ers touchdown and after that things really started going south.

“Yea that hurt. That did,”said Bears’ special teams coach Chris Tabor who filled in for Matt Nagy as the acting head coach. “That was a great play by them to get them in third-and-20. You always think that you are going to get off the field and set yourself up possibly for a short field situation and it didn’t happen.”

“You know when you have an 80-yard play, a lot of frustration right,” said Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks. “Ultimately I guess is kind of goes back to what I’m saying to him, you’ve got to stand up, especially when they give you an opportunity on the two, three-yard line, one or two-yard line in order to make that stop happen right. He didn’t quite get in. They reviewed it or whatever and I think that was the point.”

Justin Fields completed 19 of 27 passes for 175 yards. He threw one touchdown pass and he had an electrifying 22-yard touchdown run. But the strides made by the offense were dampered by the loss.

“We’re just going to continue to get better like I said. Of course, we didn’t get the outcome that we wanted today, but we’re just going to keep going.”

The Bears will have a longer week of practice coming up as they get set for a Monday night showdown next week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.