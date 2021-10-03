David Greenberg brings us the Bears’ reaction to Justin Fields’ first win as a starting NFL quarterback

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The reaction after last week’s loss by the Bears to the Browns was strong, but it was warranted. Now one week later with the Bears back in the win column, it seems like some of those tensions have been relieved. The Bears defeated the Lions 24-14 giving Justin Fields his first win as an NFL starting quarterback.

“It’s sweet,” said Fields during his postgame press conference. “This past week I was saying I love adversity. I truly do. I love that because it just brings a whole different person out of me. In some ways I’m glad last week happened. I think if we would have won last week it wouldn’t have pushed us this week as much to get better and practice as hard.”

Fields completed 11 of 17 passes for 209 yards including a pair of deep balls to Darnell Mooney. Fields didn’t throw a touchdown pass. He had one tipped pass intercepted. He also had a fumble, but overall it was an encouraging performance by the rookie.”

“What a great job for him to be able to respond to what happened, to learn to get better,” said head coach Matt Nagy. “That’s what this game is all about right? You’re a rookie quarterback in a tough environment in your first start, you come back at home and you bounce back and he did that. He made great plays. He made great throws. Great decision-making. His teammates stepped up for him, the defense did, the special teams, his coaches did. For that I’m proud of all those guys.”

Mooney sensed a composed Fields in the huddle. “He was more comfortable, calm and just being able to get that first one out of the way and just understanding, I mean that it’s not that different. You’ve just got to play regular. Just be yourself and go out there and play and he did that today.”

With the win, the Bears improve to 2-2, still plenty of stuff to work on before next week’s matchup with the red hot Las Vegas Raiders.