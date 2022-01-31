Eberflus and Poles want an explosive, smart Bears team

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here we go again Bears fans. A new regime has taken over at Halas Hall. Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles were formally introduced to reporters Monday as the team’s new head coach and general manager. They’ll try to do what so many men before them have failed to do, make the Bears big-time winners.

It was Bears Chairman of the Board George McCaskey who swept out Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy and brought in Eberflus and Poles with guidance from Bill Polian. Did McCaskey get it right this time? He believes he did.



“Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus both possess the qualities we’re looking for in our team: Tough, gritty, smart, opportunistic, winners.”

They come from organizations that have won recently. Eberflus from the Colts where he was the defensive coordinator, and Poles from the Chiefs where he was their Executive Director of Player Personnel.

“What am I about and what’s my philosophy?,” said Poles. “We’re going to build through the draft. We’re going to acquire young, fast and physical football players. We’re going to be selective in free agency, and we’re going to connect evaluation with valuation.”

The first round of coaching interviews went on before Poles was hired. Poles was left with three finalists to choose from and Eberflus was his guy.

“The moment he walked in the room I knew he was the guy, especially when he started going through his plan,” said Poles.

Eberflus came across at the press conference like a defensive coach, somewhat gruff, a guy who will be a stickler for details and demand maximum effort from his players.

“We will play at a high-tempo, a high-effort, attacking, physical style built upon speed, quickness, and explosive athletic ability. We will carry ourselves with an attitude of energy, passion, and intensity, and my next piece of advice for the players for sure is get your track shoes on because we’re running.”

While both men are very high on the upside and potential of Justin Fields, neither one was willing to come forward and proclaim him to be a franchise quarterback just yet.”

“Yea, so right now we’re looking at everybody through the same lens meaning that we’re going to go back, and we’re going to watch those guys with a fresh eye,” said Eberflus.

The Bears were only 6-11 this past season. Contending for a Super Bowl seems like it’s a long way away, but then just two years ago the Bengals won only four games and look at where they are now. If the Bears do have the right quarterback in Fields, and now the right coach and the right General Manager, maybe the rebuild can be a quick one. These two men want to compete right away.

“Our goal is always going to be in contention and win games,” said Poles.