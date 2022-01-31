Fields has positive first impressions of Matt Erberflus and Ryan Poles

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Anyone who cares about the Bears had to care about what new head coach Matt Eberflus and new general manager Ryan Poles had to say Monday when they were introduced to reporters at Halas Hall, and no one should care more than Justin Fields should. The trajectory of his career depends on how they develop him and on the pieces they put around him.



Can a first-time head coach who’s known as a defensive coach, and a 36 year-old first-time NFL general manager unlock Fields’ full potential? Can they construct an offense that best suits Fields talents? Fields was at Halas Hall Monday. HIs first impressions of Eberflus are positive ones.

“I love the way he carries himself, just his demeanor. I feel like his presence, he’s confident when he talks. He knows what he wants to do. He has a plan set in stone, and I’m just ready to lead with him.”

Fields said he had no input into the hiring of Eberflus and Poles. He does hope to have some input into the offense after having some discussions with Eberflus.

“It’s important for coaches to run plays that their players are good at running. I think they already kind of have a base idea of what my strengths are, but me being able to communicate with them now to kind of tell them what my strengths are, and we can get on the same page.

Up to this point Fields has worked under head coaches who were offensive-minded guys…Ryan Day at Ohio State and Matt Nagy here with the Bears. Now he’s working under a defensive-minded head coach and he says there is an upside to that.”

“Having a defensive head coach I feel like there are some positives to that. I feel being on the offense, you know, you kind of know what the defense is doing, but you don’t know what fully they’re doing. You know they’re running a certain type of coverage, but when you have a defensive head coach he’s able to explain to you what their jobs are, what their certain assignments are in a certain coverage.”

The fact that Fields was the one Bears’ player at Halas Hall Monday, the one player asked to speak to reporters speaks volumes about what he means to the franchise and how important it is for him to hit it off with Eberflus and Poles.

“It definitely feels good just having a clean slate and a fresh start and just talking with Ryan and coach I just feel like they have great plans set in place and I’m just excited to follow it.”