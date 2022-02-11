LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) [CHICAGO BEARS NEWS RELEASE]–Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has announced the hiring of Carlos Polk as the team’s new assistant special teams coach.

A Rockford, Ill. native, Polk brings 12 years of coaching experience back to Chicago, including 11 seasons in the NFL. Polk most recently was a part of the Jacksonville Jaguars organization, where he served as the assistant special teams coach for the 2021 season.

Polk has coached special teams in the NFL for 10 seasons, spending time with the Jaguars (2021), Dallas Cowboys (2013 and 2019), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-18) and San Diego Chargers (2010-12). His coaching career began in 2009, when he served as the assistant special teams coach for Grossmont College in El Cajon, Calif.

Prior to entering the coaching ranks, Polk was selected in the fourth round of the 2001 NFL Draft and played in seven seasons with the Chargers and one with the Cowboys. He appeared in 75 career games with six starts in his NFL career, racking up 121 tackles.

He attended the University of Nebraska and was inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame in 2010. He was a two-time All-Big 12 selection with the Cornhuskers and an All-American in 2000. He finished his career with 227 total tackles, which ranks 17th in program history.

Polk attended Guilford High School in Rockford where he was one of the all-time leading tacklers in Illinois high school history. In four years, he recorded 453 career tackles, 10 fumble recoveries, seven blocked kicks and five interceptions. He received All-Conference honors three times and All-State honors once.

He and his wife, Monique, have two sons, DeVonn, and C.J., and two daughters, Deja, and Miracle.