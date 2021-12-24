Justin Fields out, Nick Foles to start for the Bears Sunday

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 20: Nick Foles #9 of the Chicago Bears throws pass during pregame warm-ups prior to playing the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on December 20, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Justin Fields it out as the starting quarterback for the Bears Sunday in Seattle and Nick Foles is in.

Fields is unable to play because of an ankle injury he suffered Monday night against the Vikings. Fields did not practice Thursday or Friday.

Foles gets the nod over Andy Dalton because Dalton is battling a groin injury. Foles hasn’t taken a snap this season. Last year as the Bears’ starting quarterback in seven games the team had a record of 2-5. Fields passed for 1,852 yards with ten touchdown passes and eight interceptions.

One thing Foles has going for him is the Seahawks have the second worst rated defense in the NFL. Fields is still expected to be active Sunday as a possible emergency backup.

Catch the Bears-Seahawks game Sunday on Fox 39. The kickoff will be at 3:05 CT.