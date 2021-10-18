Justin Herbert opening some eyes in the Bears’ backfield

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 17: Khalil Herbert #24 of the Chicago Bears celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter at Soldier Field on October 17, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Justin Fields isn’t the only rookie on the Bears’ offense who’s opening some eyes. Running back Khalil Herbert has been impressive with his play the past two weeks.

David Montgomery’s injury was a bad things for the Bears on the surface, but it’s been a blessing for Herbert and perhaps for the Bears too. They’re finding out what they have in this young man.

“I really like the way that he ran the football,” said head coach Matt Nagy after Sunday’s game against the Packers. “Again it was just like last week, I think when he makes that one cut, sticks that left or right foot in the ground he gets verticle and makes some good plays. We need him right now and he’s stepped up.”

The past two games Herbert has rushed for 172 yards and a touchdown. He’s averaged 4.6 yards per carry. He’s shown breakaway potential that the Bears so desperately need on offense.

“He’s defininitely a dog,” said receiver Darnell Mooney. “I have to give that to the running back room. All of them are dogs in there so he’s fallen right in there, and he’s taken advantage of his opportunity.”

“We know how talented he is,” said Fields. “We know what he brings to this offense. We know he’s a power back. He has great instincts on running the ball and different moves or juking and whatever, but yea he’s a good player.”

Herbert has shown enough in these last two games that he deserves to get some more touches even when David Montgomery is healthy again. Herbert credits Montgomery with helping him get off to a quick start in his rookie year. He’s learned a lot from Montgomery.

“From pass protection, from just letting things come to you, you know, not forcing anything. He texts me before every game or after every game we talk, so just different stuff on and off the field that helps me a lot.”

Ryan Pace has hit on some late-round draft picks with the Bears. He might have done it again with this sixth round pick. The more Herbert plays the more comfortable and the more confident Herbert gets.

“Just every week you know getting in the game I feel like you learn a lot more each week and you’ve got to get better each week so.”