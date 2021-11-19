Khalil Mack’s season over; Bears’ linebacker will have foot surgery

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 10: Outside linebacker Khalil Mack #52 of the Chicago Bears walks off the field after a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Bears will go the remaining eight games of their season without linebacker Khalil Mack. He’s being shut down for the season with a foot injury.

Matt Nagy told reporters Friday afternoon that Mack will have surgery next week. The Bears had given Mack the last two games off plus the bye week in hopes that Mack would return this season, but it became clear the injury wasn’t going to permit Mack to play.

“With him it’s been the last several weeks just trying to, trying to get right,” said Nagy. “We did everything as far as trying to attack it the right way with him. I know he’s put a lot of time and energy in trying to get back and see where things are at, but this is where we’re at.”

In seven games this season, Mack recorded six sacks and 15 solo tackles.