McCaskey hopeful of a full NFL season and a Bears bounce-back

(WTVO/WQRF) — With the Chicago Bears’ season set to kick off on Sunday in Detroit, Bears’ Chairman George McCaskey says there can be only one goal this season. The same goal he has every season.

“The goal every year is to win the Super Bowl,” said McCaskey during a Zoom conference with reporters Thursday. “Two years ago we made a great run. We fell short. Last year we regressed, so we need to find out which team it is. Is it the team that took the NFL by storm two years ago, or is it the team that fell back last season?

This is a key season for general manager Ryan Pace in his tenure with the Bears. He’s held in high regard by the McCaskeys, but if the Bears don’t produce on the field might his job be in jeopardy? McCaskey was asked how he’ll evaluate Pace especially in a bizarre season altered in so many ways by COVID-19.

“This is a challenge for everybody, so part of the evaluation is seeing how he responds in his role as a general manager to the challenge,” said McCaskey. “Winning of course is part of the assessment, and then his personnel, his supervision of the personnel department and the scouting department.”

McCaskey likes the way Pace and head coach Matt Nagy have navigated the team through the safety protocols and the lack of a preseason and the absence of minicamps.

McCaskey says he didn’t attend any of the training camp practices. He was respectful of the NFL’s guidance on limiting people at practices. Because of that he couldn’t offer a comment on the quarterback battle between Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles that was won by Trubisky.

“I didn’t have a chance to monitor it (the competition) because I didn’t see any practices. I know Mitch very well of course. I haven’t even met Nick yet. Today is only my second time in the building (Halas Hall) since mid-March.”

When asked how critical it is for the Bears to find a long-term solution to their quarterback position McCaskey said he doesn’t see a problem.

“We think we have it solved with two strong candidates. Mitchell is number one and a proven performer. Nick is number two, so we’ll just have to see what happens beginning Sunday.”

McCaskey is hopeful that the NFL can pull off a full season despite the threat of COVID-19.

“We’re very encouraged by what we’ve seen so far and what’s happened so far, but we’ve got to be vigilant. We can’t be complacent. We’ve got to be disciplined. “We’ve got to stick to the program. We can’t let our guard down. We were told early on that it only takes one or two teams to knock the whole thing out, so we have to do our part and hope that other teams are doing their part to keep this thing going.”

McCaskey says his mother 97-year old Virginia McCaskey is eager for the season to begin, and she plans to travel to Detroit for the game on Sunday.

“She’s always eager to start the season, but to say that she is especially eager this season would be an understatement.”

Fans won’t be allowed to attend games at Soldier Field at least at the beginning of the season. McCaskey is hopeful that will change as the season progresses.

“We’re very optimistic. We’re talking to the city. We’ve presented a plan and we think it’s a good plan, and we’re told it is a good plan, but the city wants to see the numbers of active cases in the city come down before we can bring people to Soldier Field, so we’re hopeful, but we want to be prudent. We want to do the right thing.”