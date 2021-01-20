My Take: Singletary a fit for the Bears as D-C?; Rodgers hands-down MVP

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Like it or not Matt Nagy is still the Chicago Bears’ head coach. Nagy’s first major decision of the offseason is picking a defensive coordinator to replace Chuck Pagano. The name that has surfaced as a candidate is Mike Singletary.

The Athletic reports that Singletary interviewed with the Bears for the job earlier this week. Singletary has had several coaching stints in the NFL. He was the head coach of the 49ers a little over a decade ago. That didn’t work out so well. He was on the coaching staffs of the Vikings and the Rams as an assistant after that. He last coached in the NFL with the Rams in 2016.

I wouldn’t want Singletary as a head coch of an NFL team based on his 49ers days, although I’m sure he’s wiser now and learned a lot from that experience. As a defensive coordinator though he might be a fit, especially if he can channel his aggressive, take-no-prisoners mindset to the rest of the guys on the Bears’ defense. I’d like to see the Bears take a more aggressive approach then we’ve seen the last two years.

Hiring Singletary would also be a huge public relations boost for the Bears. Mike Singletary is a Bears’ icon. Bears fans need something to feel good about right now and the Bears need some good publicity. Just maybe those two factors will make this Bears’ reunion come to pass, or this could simply have been a courtesy intervew by the Bears with Bears’ legend, and an interview with a minority coach that fits the NFL’s push to reach out to more minority candidates.

RODGERS FOR MVP

Aaron Rodgers has already snared one MVP award this season. The Pro Football Writers of America have voted him as their MVP choice. It’s the third time in his career Rodgers has earned the MVP nod from the writers.

The big MVP honor is the AP Most Valuable Player Award. That’s the one everyone remembers. That won’t be announced until the eve of the Super Bowl.

In my mind Rodgers hands-down deserves the MVP Award. Derrick Henry was great. Josh Allen was marvelous. Patrick Mahomes was Patrick Mahomes, but Rodgers had one of the all-time great seasons in NFL history. He is the NFL’s Most Valuable Player.

That’s my take.