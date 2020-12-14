Nagy believes what we’re seeing from Mitchell Trubisky is ‘real.’

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 13: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears rolls out to pass against the Houston Texans at Soldier Field on December 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Texans 36-7. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO-WQRF) — We’ve all witnessed a better version of Mitchell Trubisky since he took over the starting quarterback duties again. Sunday was his best game yet when he threw three touchdown passes and he didn’t turn the ball over in a 36-7 rout of the Houston Texans.

So is what we’re seeing now to be believed? Has Trubisky’s true potential finally been unlocked? Matt Nagy said Monday during his Zoom Conference he believes what he’s seeing from his young QB.

“I do believe it’s real for Mitchell right now, and I like where he’s at. He’s just kind of staying in his own lane, and he’s being a leader and making plays and that’s what’s important.”

Nagy knows Trubisky getting benched after week three was hard on Trubisky, but Nagy also says in the big picture that will most likely be a positive for Trubisky.

“I do believe for a lot of different reasons that’s going to end up really helping him out in his career,” said Nagy. “What it’s done is it’s enabled him to take a step back and see where we’re at, and now these last three games we’re feeling an identity with this offense and he’s a big part of it.”

“You’re seeing some of the stuff we’re doing with the nakeds and the movements, and he’s changing his arm angles, and he’s making good decisions where he’s looking downfield and if it’s not there he’s getting the ball down to the backs and the tight ends and they’re making plays.”

It’s been a rough four years for Trubisky with the Bears. Even this year in addition to his benching he did not have his fifth-year option picked up by the Bears. Nagy says he’s impressed with the resilience Trubisky has displayed through it all.

“Every player in this league has their own story, and we don’t know where Mitch’s story is going to end up, but all’s we can do right now is focus on where he’s at right now at this moment.” “For him to be able to get where he’s at right now the way he’s doing it that’s a credit to him.”