Nagy names Nick Foles Bears’ starting QB for this Sunday

NFL Chicago

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 27: Anthony Miller #17 celebrates his touchdown with Nick Foles #9 of the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter of an NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy has confirmed Nick Foles will start at quarterback Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Nagy on Monday made the announcement after hedging Sunday following the Bears’ 30-26 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Foles had come on in relief of an ineffective Mitchell Trubisky following Blidi Wreh-Wilson’s interception in the third quarter. “He’s our starter moving forward,” Nagy said of Foles.

Foles threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter in Atlanta to rally the Bears to the win. Trubisky was pulled after throwing an interception in the third quarter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Video

Battle of the Stadiums

Trending Stories