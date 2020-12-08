Nagy says he feels like he has the support of Bears’ management

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Bears aren’t out of the playoff race, it just feels that way. And Matt Nagy isn’t out of a job, it just feels that way.

A six-game losing streak has put the Bears’ record at 5-7 and it has put the spotlight on Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace. Will they be fired after the season or perhaps even sooner?

Nagy told reporters Monday that the lines of communication are good between him and Pace, and the lines of communication are also good between the two of them and ownership.

“We all have really good communication. I think that’s one of the things that, I know Ryan and I really appreciation from George (McCaskey) and Ted (Phillips) is the communication process that we’ve used the last three years. There’s a lot of listening on both sides and there’s a lot of togetherness and understanding the ‘Whys.”

So with that in mind has Nagy had any recent assurances about his job? “We haven’t had any of those dicussions,” said Nagy.

When asked later if he feels like he has the support of mangement Nagy said, “Yea I do, and I think (pause) again just knowing the type of team and players and person that I am and that we are and the building that we have with Ryan and with our players we totally understand where things are at and the frustration.”

So while a potential firing could be on the horizon Nagy will continue to takes things week-by-week and focus on the next opponent. This week it’s the Texans.

“The meetings that we had this morning, just talking through where we’re at and how we’ve got to get this thing fixed, I know it sounds monotonous, trust me, I understand it. I know it’s frustrating for all of us, and it just seems like the same thing over and over. We know we’ve got to get that win.”