Nagy turns over Bears’ play-calling to OC Bill Lazor

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 20: Head coach Matt Nagy of the Chicago bears watches as his team takes on the New York Giants at Soldier Field on September 20, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Bears’ three-game slide has Matt Nagy rethinking things, in particular the play-calling duties on offense. He had been hesitant to relinquish those duties, but Friday afternoon he surprised reporters when he came right out at his post-practice press conference and he told them that offensive coordinator Bill Lazor will be calling the plays this coming Monday night against the Vikings.

“It’s very, very important for me to make sure that I’m doing everything I possibly can to make the best decision for the Chicago Bears, and I think right now that’s where we’re at. It allows me to really look at all three phases from the head coaching position you know and focus on that.”

Lasor just joined the Bears’ coaching staff in January. He has 13 years of NFL coaching experience with six teams primarily as an offensive coordinator and a quarterbacks coach. He has been the offensive coordinator for the Dolphins and the Bengals. Nagy says his decision to turn to Lasor shows the trust he has in Lasor and all of his coaches.

“We talk about believe, we talk about trust. I talk about that all the time with the players. Do you believe in yourself? Do you believe in your teammates? Do you believe in your coaches? Do you trust in your coaches? Well this is showing my trust and my believe in our coaches. Is it going to be perfect? No. Is every call going to be great? No, but that’s okay, and we work through that.”

Nagy says the reason he’s making the change now is based simply on a ‘gut’ feeling much like his decision to switch quarterbacks from Mitchell Trubisky to Nick Foles was a ‘gut’ feeling earlier in the season. The statistics say the Bears offense needs help. The Bears are ranked 29th in the NFL in both scoring (19.8ppg) and in yards per game (317.8).

Nagy can’t say whether or not this switch to Lasor calling plays will be permanent for the remainder of the season.

“Right now it’s for this week and (I’m) excited to see how well we do and move forward. I hate to say anything’s permanent, but just really try to focus on this week with the Vikings and keep it at that, and then we’ll have the bye (week) and go from there.”