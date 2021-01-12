Pace and Nagy to remain with the Bears according to reports

LAKE FOREST, IL – JANUARY 09: General manager Ryan Pace (L) and new head coach Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears pose after an introductory press conference at Halas Hall on January 9, 2018 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Multiple media outlets are reporting that the Bears will retain both General Manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy. An unnamed league official leaked the news Tuesday evening. The Bears have not confirmed that news.

If true both men will return despite overseeing two consecutive disappointing 8-8 regular seasons. It was just two years ago that they were the toast of Chicago after guiding the Bears to a 12-4 regular season in 2018. Pace earned the NFL’s Executive of the Year Award and Nagy won the AP Coach of the Year honor.

An inability to fix the Bears’ offense and a decline in production by the defense this season led to a frustrating roller coaster season that saw the Bears start 5-1 only two lose six straight games. Then they won three straight, but then lost their regular season finale to Green Bay and their Wild Card playoff game to the Saints.

One person who won’t be back with the Bears next season is defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano. He is retiring. That was first reported by NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.





The Bears’ defense slipped this year from a top-ten unit to a middle of the pack unit. The Bears finished the regular season 14th in the league in points allowed at 23.1ppg.

Nagy has spent three seasons as the Bears head coach. Pace has spent six years with the organization as GM. During Pace’s tenure the Bears’ record in the regular season is 42-54. The Bears are 0-2 in two playoff appearances.