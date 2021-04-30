Pace, Bears get their quarterback in Justin Fields

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during the fourth quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Bears haven’t fared well drafting quarterbacks in the first round of NFL Drafts. Cade McNown, Rex Grossman and Mitchell Trubisky couldn’t deliver. The Bears’ luck might have changed Thursday night though when they drafted Justin Fields.

Ryan Pace made a big splash trading up with the Giants for the 11th overall pick as Fields slipped out of the top ten. Pace then landed the former Buckeye. In return Pace gave up to the Giants the Bears’ first-round picks this year (#20 overall) and next year, plus a fifth-round pick this year and a fourth-round pick next year.

In two seasons with the Buckeyes Fields had a 20-2 record as the starting quarterback. Both seasons the Buckeyes were Big Ten Champions, and they reached the college football playoffs. Fields was also named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year both years.

In 2019 as a sophomore Fields completed 67.2% of his passes for 3,273 yards. He threw 41 touchdown passes and he ran for 10 touchdowns. He became the first quarterback in Big Ten history with 40 passing TDs and 10 rushing TDs in the same season. He also threw only 3 interceptions.

Fields’ best moment came this past season in the playoff semifinals when he threw six touchdown passes leading the Buckeyes to victory against Clemson.

Despite all of his accomplishments Fields was only the fourth quarterback selected in the draft. Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars), Zach Wilson (Jets), and Trey Lance (49ers) were the first three players picked overall, but Fields is confident in his abilities.

“I think the kind of player the Bears are getting is a versatile player, a player that can make plays both with my arm and also with my legs and of course a smart player. A player that is going to make smart decisions. A player that wants to win. A player that’s willing to do whatever, you know, to win”

In high school Fields was named Mr. Georgia Football by the Touchdown Club of Atlanta. He also was a standout shortstop and second baseman in high school.