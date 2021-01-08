Patterson leads Bears All-Pro picks

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 13: Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs against the Houston Texans during the second half at Soldier Field on December 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Associated Press Friday announced that three members of the Chicago Bears have been named All-Pros. Kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson was named a first-team kick returner, while linebackers Roquan Smith and Khalil Mack earned second-team honors.

Patterson, who was also voted to the 2021 Pro Bowl, was a standout performer all year as a kick returner and is accepting the honor for the second straight season and fourth overall after earning the recognition twice as a member of the Minnesota Vikings in 2013 and 2016 and now in two consecutive seasons with the Bears in 2019-20. He is the first Bears kick returner to earn consecutive AP honors since Devin Hester did so following the 2006-07 seasons.

Patterson, who led all NFC kick returners in 2019, once again took the top spot in the NFC in both kick return average (29.1) and kick return yards (1,017). He was also one of five players in the NFL and one of only two players in the NFC to have returned a kickoff for a touchdown in 2020.

In addition to his single-season accolades, Patterson also made NFL history in Week 10 versus Minnesota after opening the second half by returning a kickoff 104 yards for a touchdown, a Bears record. It was his eighth career kickoff return for a touchdown, which tied the NFL record in the Super Bowl era with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington.

Mack earns his second AP honor with the Bears and fourth overall following a 2020 season comprised of 9.0 sacks, 13 quarterback hits, 11 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries to go along with an interception.

Smith’s breakout season lands him on the All-Pro list for the first time in his three NFL seasons after registering 139 total tackles (98 solo), 4.0 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, seven passes defensed and six quarterback hits. His 18 tackles for loss led all defensive players in the NFC while his 139 tackles ranked fourth. He also finished the season as the only NFL defender to record 100+ tackles and 10 tackles for loss while having at least two sacks and two interceptions.

Patterson, Mack and Smith bring Chicago’s All-Pro selection total to eight players since the start of the 2018 season.

The 2021 All-Pro selections were chosen by a national panel of 50 NFL writers and broadcasters.