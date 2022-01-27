Report: Bears pick new head coach; Who is Matt Eberflus?

(WTVO/WQRF)–The Bears are hitching their wagon to two inexperienced men to oversee their fortunes on the football field. First came 36-year-old first-time GM Ryan Poles. Now the Bears have reportedly settled on a first-time head coach Matt Eberflus.



ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter was the first to report Thursday morning that Eberflus is the Bears’ choice. The Bears have not yet confirmed that.



So ,who is Matt Eberflus?



Eberflus comes from the Colts where he was their defensive coordinator the past four seasons. In his first season in Indy the Colts defense went from 30th in the NFL in total defense to 11th. The last three years they finished in the top ten in fewest points allowed.

He’s known as a demanding coach who expects hustle and discipline from his players.



There are similarities between Eberflus and former Bears head coach Lovie Smith. Both like the Cover 2 defense. Both emphasize takeaways.



Eberflus was a linebacker in college at the University of Toledo in the early ’90s. Twice he was named first team All-MAC. In one game against NIU he had 21 tackles.



Eberflus has been involved in coaching since 1993. He has never been a head coach at any level.

He was an assistant at Toledo. Then an assistant at Missouri where he was the defensive coordinator. He jumped to the NFL in 2009 with the Browns where he was a linebacker coach.



He then was an assistant with the Cowboys for seven years before joining the Colts.