Robinson’s feelings on contract matters with the Bears still not crystal clear

DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 13: Allen Robinson #12 of the Chicago Bears looks on during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 13, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO/WQRF) — Bears’ receiver Allen Robinson spoke with the reporters Wednesday in a Zoom press conference, and no one is still quit sure exactly why he scrubbed his social media accounts of all things Chicago Bears earlier this week. And no one still knows for certain if he has asked to be traded. He sidestepped those questions.

What we do know is Robinson is in the final year of his contract and he hasn’t yet received an offer for an extension, at least not one that’s to his liking.

Robinson was asked Wednesday is he feels uneasy about not having the security of a long-term deal and does he have a deadline when he would like to have a deal done?

“That’s things that are personal. I’ll keep to myself,” said Robinson. “But at the same time, again we do put our bodies on the line each and every week.”

Robinson was also asked if he expects to finish this season with the Bears. “Yes, I would say so,” said Robinson after some slight hesitation. “I’ve talked to Ryan (GM Ryan Pace). “I’ve talked to coach Nagy. So as far as everything else we’re in the clear with that.”

Robinson praised his teammates some of whom pushed for a new contract for him on their own social media accounts. He also said he enjoys playing in Chicago.

“I think everybody knows how, how passionate I am about the game. The passion that I’ve had for the city of Chicago and to put on this Bears’ uniform.”

Matt Nagy confirmed that he had met with Robinson earlier in the day. He doesn’t think the contract matter will be a distraction for the team. “It’s a process. These things (negotiating contracts) don’t happen overnight.” “Our players realize the history we have here in regards to taking care of our guys, and I think it was a really, really good talk that Allen and I had.”

“I think he definitely feels good, and he’s confident that we want him to be here and that he wants to be here, so that’s really the ultimate goal in all this.”

Robinson insists the contract situation won’t impact his play on the field.

“Once I get between those lines and everything my mind is not focused on anything else.” “The biggest thing for me us just going out there trying to play my best. Trying to ball out.”