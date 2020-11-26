Trubisky a full participant in practice; Montgomery cleared to play

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 08: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field on October 08, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It looks like Mitchell Trubisky will be back at the controls of the Bears’ offense Sunday night when they take on the Packers at Lambeau Field. He was a full participant in practice Wednesday.

Trubisky hasn’t played since injuring his shoulder on a running play against the Saints November 1st. Meanwhile Nick Foles did not practice Wednesday. His hip injury is apparently still bothering him.

The Bears also learned that running back David Montgomery has been cleared to play Sunday. He had made it through concussion protocol. Montgomery has had concussions in the past, but he says this one was by far the worst.

“It was really a lot of uncomfortable, a lot of uncomfortablility, not being comfortable thinking. There was just a lot of stuff in that sense of my head and how it was feeling, so I just had to be smart and honest with myself.”