MIAMI, Fla. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford East grad and Middle Tennessee offensive lineman Robert Jones joins James Robinson as an undrafted free agent in the NFL after Saturday’s closing rounds came and Jones did not hear his name called.

As anticipated, Jones quickly found a team to take a chance on him and sign him in the post-draft free agency period. Jones agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins and will look to make the 53-man roster