IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 08: Linebacker Nick Niemann #49 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates a sack during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones on September 8, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Oh. (WTVO/WQRF) — Former Sycamore high school grad Nick Niemann heard his name called at the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday. Niemann was picked in the sixth round (185th overall) by the Los Angeles Chargers. Niemann, a linebacker from the University of Iowa, joins his brother Ben in the league. Ben is also a linebacker on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Niemann’s have deep football ties. Their father, Jay, was an assistant coach at Northern Illinois and is now an assistant at Iowa.