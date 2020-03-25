Packers adding free agent receiver Funchess

(WTVO/WQRF) — The Packers are finally getting some help for Aaron Rodgers in free agency. According to the NFL Network they have a deal with free agent receiver Devin Funchess.

Funchess was limited to one game played and three receptions for the Colts last season because of a fractured collarbone. Before that he had four productive seasons with the Panthers. His best season was 2017 when he had 63 receptions for 840 yards and eight touchdown receptions.

Funchess was the Panthers’ second round draft pick in 2015 out of Michigan. At 6’4 he will present a big target for Rodgers.