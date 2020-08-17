No fans at Bears home games for now

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 24: Fans of the Chicago Bears cheer during a game against the New York Giants at Soldier Field on November 24, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Fans won’t be allowed to attend games at Soldier Field for now. Here’s a statement just release by the organization:

(Bears Statement): The Chicago Bears, Soldier Field’s management partner, ASM Global, the Chicago Park District and public health officials have worked together to assess whether a responsible plan that follows City, State, CDC and NFL guidelines could be developed to safely accommodate a limited number of fans at Soldier Field this season. After discussing a draft plan with City health officials, the Bears and the City of Chicago agreed the health metrics show that it is not the right time to welcome fans back to Soldier Field. The health and safety of the city’s residents and fans of the Bears will always take priority.

The team and City will continue to monitor the environment and believe there can be a sound plan in place to bring fans back to Soldier Field once it is deemed safe and appropriate. Until then, Bears home games will not include in-person fans.