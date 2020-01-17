Packers feel confident about Sunday’s game plan

The Packers held another workout at Lambeau Field on Thursday. They’ll hold another one there tomorrow before heading off to California to face the 49ers in the NFC Championship game. The guys are excited to be playing for a trip to the Super Bowl.

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur is trying to keep everything businesslike during practices. He has a chance to become only the sixth rookie head coach in NFL history to make it to the Super Bowl. To achieve that, he needs a great game plan against the 49ers. He and the players are confident they have a good one.

“You always want to feel great about your game plan but certainly, obviously it wasn’t good enough last time,” LaFleur said. “There’s no doubt about it when you get beat by 29 points like that, it wasn’t a good plan. Certainly we feel confident about it but again we’ve got to go out there and execute it against a really good defense.”

Remember, you can catch the NFC Championship game this Sunday on FOX39. Kickoff is at 5:40 p.m.