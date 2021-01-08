Aaron Rodgers one of six Packers named to NFL’s All-Pro Team

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 03: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers turns to hand offsides against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on January 03, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Packers defeated the Bears 35-16. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WI (WTVO/WQRF) — Aaron Rodgers leads a group of six Packers who were named to the AP’s NFL All-Pro Team on Friday.

Rodgers is the first team quarterback. He received 46 of 50 first place votes. Josh Allen of the Bills and Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs each received two votes. This is the third time Rodgers has made the All-Pro First Team. He made the second team once.

Also making the All-Pro First Team from the Packers are receiver Davante Adams, center Corey Linsley, and left tackle David Bakhtiari. This is Bakhtiari’s second time making the first team. It’s the first time for Adams and Linsley.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith were named to the All-Pro Second Team.