Dean Lowry likes the way things have aligned for the Packers in the playoffs and a possible Super Bowl run

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Dean Lowry has come oh so close to reaching the Super Bowl twice in his career. The Rockford native and Boylan graduate played on Packers’ teams that went to the NFC Championship game his rookie season and again last season.
Lowry says he senses a different vibe about this team. We discuss the playoffs, homefield advantage, playing in wintry weather, and the confidence that comes with having Aaron Rodgers as your quarterback when he’s having an MVP season.
To view this Zoom interview from Friday click on the media player.
