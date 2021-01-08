Dean Lowry likes the way things have aligned for the Packers in the playoffs and a possible Super Bowl run

GREEN BAY, WI (WTVO/WQRF) -- Aaron Rodgers leads a group of six Packers who were named to the AP's NFL All-Pro Team on Friday.

Rodgers is the first team quarterback. He received 46 of 50 first place votes. Josh Allen of the Bills and Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs each received two votes. This is the third time Rodgers has made the All-Pro First Team. He made the second team once.