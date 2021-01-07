Fans to be allowed at the Packers’ Divisional playoff game

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 29: Fans hold signs and cheer during the 1st quarter of the game between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 29, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WI (WTVO/WQRF) — The Packers’ advantage in having home-field advantage in the playoffs just got better. The Packers have announced that they will make 6,000 tickets available to Season Ticket Holders for their first playoff game next weekend.

Season Ticket Holders who opted in this past summer for the chance to purchase tickets will receive on-sale information by email this week. Tickets will go on sale this coming Tuesday once the date and time for the Packers first (Divisional) playoff game is set. Tickets will be mobile and cannot be resold or transferred. They’ll be available through Ticketmaster only.

The Packers decided to allow fans to attend based on how well COVID-19 protocols went during the final four regular-season home games. Up until this point only a small number of family members and employees have been allowed to attend games at Lambeau Field.

“Our players have enjoyed the energy provided by the limited fans we’ve had over the past four games. We’re looking forward to welcoming our Season Ticket Holders to add to that atmosophere in the playoffs,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy in a news release. “We’ve seen our COVID-19 protocols in action and are confident we can safely add additional fans.”