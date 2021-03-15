Packers’ center Linsley agrees to deal with the Chargers

GREEN BAY, WI – NOVEMBER 30: Center Corey Linsley #63 of the Green Bay Packers prepares to snap the football during the NFL game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on November 30, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Patriots 26-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WI (WTVO/WQRF) — The Packers were able to keep running back Aaron Jones from hitting the NFL’s free agent market, but they couldn’t do the same with center Corey Linsley.



According to numerous reports Linsley has agree to a five-year $62.5 million deal with the Chargers that makes him the highest paid center in the NFL. He is expected to earn $17 million this coming season. NFL free agent deals can’t officially be announced until Wednesday afternoon, but teams are allowed to make offers to free agent and reach agreements.



Linsley was a first team All-Pro center last season. He spent the last seven seasons in Green Bay. He started 99 games.