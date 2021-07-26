Packers hopeful Rodgers will report to camp

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 09: President and CEO of Green Bay Packers Mark Murphy introduces Matt LaFleur (not in frame) as head coach of the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 09, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy remains hopeful quarterback Aaron Rodgers the three-time MVP will play for them this season, but says he doesn’t know whether will arrive for the start of training camp.

“We’ve been in constant communication,” Murphy said Monday after the NFL’s only publicly owned team held its annual shareholders meeting. “It’s been obviously months. I’m hopeful that we can have it all resolved.”

Murphy’s comments followed an NFL Network report that Rodgers has indicated to people close to him he does plan to play for the Packers this season. The report said “that is the expectation” but added that there are “many factors at play.”

Rodgers’ agent, David Dunn, didn’t respond to a message seeking comment.

The Packers hold their first training camp workout Wednesday. Murphy said there’s no scenario under which the Packers would trade Rodgers.

Rodgers didn’t participate in organized team activities this spring – a change from his usual offseason routine – and skipped the Packers’ mandatory minicamp. Under the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, Rodgers would be subject to a $50,000 fine for each day he holds out during training camp.

Rodgers’ future with the Packers has been arguably the NFL’s biggest offseason story since ESPN reported i n the hours leading up to the draft that the reigning MVP didn’t want to return to Green Bay.

“We want him back,” Murphy told the 3,900 shareholders who gathered at Lambeau Field. “We’re committed to him for 2021 and beyond. He’s our leader. We’re looking forward to winning another Super Bowl with him.”

General manager Brian Gutekunst spoke at the shareholders meeting and mentioned Rodgers’ name first while referring to the offense’s “strong returning nucleus.”

“We have been working tirelessly with Aaron and his representation to resolve the issues he has raised this offseason and are hopeful for a positive resolution,” Gutekunst said.

At one point during the meeting, after Murphy praised Gutekunst, nearly all the shareholders applauded, but one fan yelled, “I’ve never seen him throw a touchdown.” But that comment was a rare exception in a peaceful two-hour meeting.

Murphy said he was pleasantly surprised at the reception and added that he did hear one person say, “Put your ego aside, Murphy.”

He said that he understood fans’ frustrations over the standoff.

“I think it’s kind of a pox on both houses, us and Aaron,” Murphy said.