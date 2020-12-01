Packers officially add receiver/return man Tavon Austin

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 20: Tavon Austin #10 of the Dallas Cowboys runs on his way to scoring a 20-yard rushing touchdown during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in the game at AT&T Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WI (WTVO/WQRF) [Packers News Release] — The Green Bay Packers have signed WR Tavon Austin and released WR Darrius Shepherd. The transactions were announced Tuesday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst.

Austin was originally selected in the first round (No. 8 overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of West Virginia University by the St. Louis Rams. He has spent time in his career with the Rams (2013-17), Dallas Cowboys (2018-19) and San Francisco 49ers (2020), appearing in 96 regular-season games with 50 starts.

Austin has 215 receptions for 2,006 yards (9.3 avg.) with 15 touchdowns and 1,340 rushing yards on 196 carries (6.8 avg.) with 10 TDs. As a returner, he registered 1,498 yards on 185 punt returns (8.1 avg.) with three TDs and 451 yards on 25 kickoff returns (18.0 avg.).

Dating back to 2013, Austin is tied for No. 4 in the NFL in punt return TDs (three), and was one of only two players in the NFL to post a punt return TD each season from 2013-15 (Steelers WR Antonio Brown). He has also appeared in three postseason contests with two starts. Austin will wear No. 16 for the Packers.