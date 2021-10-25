Packers put Davante Adams on Reserve/COVID-19 list

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 24: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Washington Football Team in the game at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WI (WTVO/WQRF) –The Green Bay Packers have placed WR Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Monday.

Per agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.



ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Adams has tested positive. It’s believed that Adams has been vaccinated. If that’s true he will need to have two negative tests come back 24 hours apart in order to play Thursday night against the Cardinals.