Packers reportedly have a deal with veteran quarterback Blake Bortles

FOXBOROUGH, MA – JANUARY 21: Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts in the second quarter of the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

(WTVO/WQRF) –The Packers are still hoping Aaron Rodgers returns to Green Bay, but if he doesn’t they’ve added some insurance. According to multiple reports they have an agreement with veteran quarterback Blake Bortles on a one-year contract.

Bortles is 29 years old. His best season was his second NFL season in 2015 with the Jaguars when he passed for 4,428 yards and 35 touchdowns, but his career has been all downhill since then.

He didn’t appear in a single game last season. He was on the practice squads of the Broncos and the Rams.