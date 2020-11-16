Packers sign Bakhtiari to contract extension

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- It's most likely never happened before...two Rockford natives playing in the same NFL game against each other. It will happen this Sunday when the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Green Bay Packers.

The Jaguars have Rockford native James Robinson at running back. He's having a remarkable rookie season. He's sixth in the NFL in rushing. The Packers have veteran defensive lineman Dean Lowry, also a Rockford native. He'll be trying to stop Robinson and the Jaguars on Sunday.

I interviewed Lowry about the upcoming game, got his thoughts on Robinson and the second half of the Packers' season.

To view that interview click on the media player and watch the game Sunday at noon on Fox 39.