GREEN BAY, WI (WTVO/WQRF) — A former Northern Illinois University Huskie is now on the Packers training camp roster. Tight end Daniel Crawford was signed by the Packers on Tuesday.

Crawford just completed his senior season at NIU last fall in a shortened six-game season. His junior year Crawford hauled in 37 receptions for 443 yards. In his career at NIU had had 65 receptions for 694 yards and three touchdowns in 42 games.