Packers to open the 2021 season in New Orleans

GREEN BAY, WI (WTVO/WQRF) — The Packers 2021 season is set. Their complete schedule has been released. It includes five prime time games and a Christmas Day game at Lambeau Field against the Browns.

– PRESEASON –

Date Opponent Time (CT) TV

Sat., Aug. 14 HOUSTON TEXANS 7 p.m. Packers TV Network

Sat., Aug. 21 NEW YORK JETS (Gold Pkg.) 3:25 p.m. Packers TV Network/Telemundo

Sat., Aug. 28 at Buffalo Bills 12 p.m. Packers TV Network

– REGULAR SEASON –

Date Opponent Time (CT) TV

Sun., Sept. 12 at New Orleans Saints 3:25 p.m. FOX

Mon., Sept. 20 DETROIT LIONS 7:15 p.m. ESPN

Sun., Sept. 26 at San Francisco 49ers 7:20 p.m. NBC

Sun., Oct. 3 PITTSBURGH STEELERS (Gold Pkg.) 3:25 p.m. CBS

Sun., Oct. 10 at Cincinnati Bengals 12 p.m. FOX

Sun., Oct. 17 at Chicago Bears *12 p.m. FOX

Sun., Oct. 24 WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM *12 p.m. FOX

Thu., Oct. 28 at Arizona Cardinals 7:20 p.m. FOX/NFLN/Amazon

Sun., Nov. 7 at Kansas City Chiefs *3:25 p.m. FOX

Sun., Nov. 14 SEATTLE SEAHAWKS *3:25 p.m. CBS

Sun., Nov. 21 at Minnesota Vikings *12 p.m. FOX

Sun., Nov. 28 LOS ANGELES RAMS (Gold Pkg.) *3:25 p.m. FOX

Sun., Dec. 5 BYE

Sun., Dec. 12 CHICAGO BEARS *7:20 p.m. NBC

Sun., Dec. 19 at Baltimore Ravens *12 p.m. FOX

Sat., Dec. 25 CLEVELAND BROWNS 3:30 p.m. FOX/NFLN/Amazon

Sun., Jan. 2 MINNESOTA VIKINGS *7:20 p.m. NBC

Sun., Jan. 9 at Detroit Lions 12 p.m. FOX