Quinn sets Bears season sacks record in 29-3 rout of Giants

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn acknowledges the crowd after the team’s 29-3 win over the New York Giants and Quinn breaking the Bears’ the single-season sack record after an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Robert Quinn broke Hall of Famer Richard Dent’s franchise single-season record with his 18th sack,  and the Chicago Bears pounded the New York Giants 29-3. Trevis Gipson added a career-high two sacks and the Bears joined Green Bay as the only franchises with 800 victories counting the postseason. They also gave the embattled Matt Nagy a win in what might have been his final home game as their coach. Quinn broke Dent’s mark of 17 1/2 set in 1984 when he took down Mike Glennon in the fourth quarter. The Giants lost their fifth straight game. They set a season low in yards for the second week in a row, finishing with 151.

