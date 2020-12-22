Robinson a Pro Bowler in my book, and my ranking of NFL RBs

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 13: Gardner Minshew II #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars hands the ball to James Robinson #30 during the game at TIAA Bank Field on September 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRR) — Early this year Rockford residents were disappointed to learn that Rockford native Fred VanVleet didn’t make the NBA All-Star team. Now there’s similar disappointment. Another Rockford native James Robinson of the Jacksonville Jaguars was not been named to the AFC’s Pro Bowl team.

Three runnings backs were selected to represent the AFC. They are Derrick Henry of the Titans, Nick Chubb of the Browns and Josh Jacobs of the Raiders. Henry and Chubb were slam dunks to make it. They’re beasts who are hard to tackle. Any NFL defense would agree to that. It’s that third slot that James had a legitimate shot at. Some would say he was the favorite for it.

Robinson not only ranks second in the AFC in rushing yards with 1,070, but he ranks third overall in the NFL behind Henry and Dalvin Cook of the Vikings who made the NFC Pro Bowl team.

The comparison with Jacobs shapes up like this. Jacobs has rushed for 907 yards in one fewer game than Robinson has played in leaving him 163 yards behind Robinson. Jacobs has scored ten total touchdowns rushing and receiving the same number that Robinson has scored. (Their receiving numbers are similar). The big difference is Robinson has averaged 4.5 yards per carry to Jacobs’ 3.7 yards per carry. And Robinson is the one playmaker on a struggling Jaguars’ offense that has gone through three quarterbacks this season. Defenses are geared to try to stop Robinson.

Based on those factors Robinson should have been the choice. That’s not to say Jacobs isn’t an excellent running back, Robinson just seems to have the better resume.

The Pro Vote voting was done by fans, coaches and players. Each segment represented one-third of the total vote. What no doubt worked against Robinson is being a rookie he still doesn’t have the same name recognition yet even with coaches and players around the league that Jacobs has. Jacobs is in his second year, and he was well-established coming into the league in 2019 when he was a first round draft pick (#24 overall) out of powerhouse Alabama. Robinson was an undrafted free agent this year out of FBS school Illinois State.

Robinson’s youth gives him a lot more Pro Bowl opportunities in the future, but there are no guarantees in the future for NFL running backs. That position has a short shelf-life in the league, and it’s hard for elite running backs who get a lot of touches to go through an entire season healthy. Robinson has managed to remain healthy this entire season until last Sunday when he left in the fourth quarter of the Jaguars’ 14th game with an ankle injury.

Knowing Robinson to be soft-spoken and humble he won’t raise a stink about not getting voted onto the Pro Bowl team, but also knowing Robinson I’m pretty sure he’s disappointed he didn’t receive the honor and he’ll use it to drive him even more next year.

Following is a list of how I rank the top running backs in the NFL currently. Where does Robinson slot in?

