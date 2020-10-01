Robinson happy with NFL honor but humble as always

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Awards and accolades for his football achievements are nothing new for Rockford native James Robinson, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise to know that he wasn’t exactly doing cartwheels Thursday when he learned he had been named the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Month for September.

He told reporters he learned the news when he showed up for a Jaguars’ team meeting, and he took it in stride.

“I didn’t find out about it until our team meeting, so I just kind of went about my day and just, went in the meeting room and sat there, and then once he (the coach) started talking that’s when I found out, and I just kind of, we just went on about our day.”

Make no mistake though. Robinson is human, and he is 22 years old, so the honor does hold meaning for him.

“Yea it’s pretty cool,” said Robinson with a smile. “I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t.”

In three starts in September Robinson led all NFL rookies in first downs (16), touchdowns (3) and yards from scrimamge (339). He now holds the NFL record for the most yards from scrimmage by an undrafted player through his first three games. He also ranks second among rookies in rushing yards (210) and tenth in receptions (6) and fifth in receiving yards (12).

Robinson has that rare mix of humility and self-confidence that can be hard to find not only in athletes, but in people in general.

“I don’t want to be surprised by anything that I do,” said Robinson. “For me, I want to go out there and play the same or even better every time in helping my team. Just playing my role and doing my job and helping my teammates out.”

And if that humility should start to wane Robinson’s teammates on the Jaguars will keep him in check. Several times during his press conference Thursday he was interrupted by teammates banging on the door or throwing a glove at him.

So what does Robinson expect from himself for the remaining 13 games of the regular season?

“Just keep making an impact on the team.”